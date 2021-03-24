86 year old woman hospitalized after Tuesday’s crash in Lewis County

TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - An 86 year old Lyons Falls woman remains hospitalized following Tuesday’s 3-vehicle crash on Route 12 in the town of Martinsburg.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released details of the collision, which involved a flatbed tractor trailer and 2 Jeeps.
Deputies said a Jeep driven by 35 year old Isaias Castillo of Lowville was on Route 12, waiting to turn left onto East Martinsburg Road, when the tractor trailer struck the rear of the Grand Cherokee.
Castillo’s vehicle was pushed across the oncoming lane and came to rest on the shoulder of the road.
The tractor trailer, driven 39 year old Jeremy Martel of Southbridge, Massachusetts, traveled another 300 feet before it jackknifed across Route 12.
About 30 seconds later, another Jeep crashed into the side of the flatbed trailer.
Officials said the driver, 86 year old Edith Oaks of Lyons Falls, didn’t see the disabled tractor trailer for an unknown reason.
She was airlifted to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse for treatment of chest injuries.
Castillo and Martel were not hurt.
The investigation into the crash continues.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.