Bravo Italiano Fest to make a comeback

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Italian American Civic Association’s annual Bravo Italiano Festival is returning for its 36th year.
The group made the announcement on its Facebook page on Wednesday.
The association says now that vaccines are being distributed and a sense of normalcy is hopefully on the horizon, they have begun planning this year’s festival.
Organizers say the fest will be held in late August at the Watertown Fairgrounds.
The post says people can expect long-standing traditions like a bocce ball tournament, Miss Italia, and your favorite Italian dishes, as well as a few new ideas.
Last year was the first time in the festival’s history it was canceled. There was a takeout fundraiser instead due to the pandemic.
