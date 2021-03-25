David R. Elliott, 83, of DeKalb Junction

DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWNY) - David R. Elliott, 83, of 461 Old State Road, DeKalb Junction, died March 22 at Claxton Hepburn’s Comfort Care Unit after a lengthy illness.
Born September 30, 1937 to Lawrence and Esther Elliott, he was the youngest of six children.
As a youth, he attended country school at Jerusalem Corners and St. Mary’s parochial school, Canton, where he also served as an altar boy. At Canton High School he became a member of Future Farmers of America, wrestled and played football, graduating in the Class of 1956.
In the 1950′s he joined the local Army Reserves of the United States of America, the unit serving as Amphibious Engineers, and spent portions of the summer training at Pine Camp. He was honorably discharged from the U.S.A.R., Army of the U.S. on the 30th of April, 1961, by J.W. Martin, Capt., AGC. He was a past member of Allied Federated Milk Co-op, and Clear Pond Hunting Club.
In August, 1956, he was joined in Holy Matrimony with Nancy Armstrong, daughter of Clarence and Harriet Armstrong, Canton, the marriage taking place at St. Henry’s R.C. Church, DeKalb, the Rev. Thomas Robillard, pastor, officiating. David was a communicant of St. John’s, Madrid. Retirement came in 1996, after 40 years actively farming.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, with final burial in Fairview Cemetery, Canton. His survivors include his wife, Nancy; 2 sons of Canton, David (Tracy) and Steven (Lisa); 3 daughters: Sherry of Foxborough MA, Marilyn (Hans) of Windermere FL, and Patricia of Fulton NY; 8 grandchildren: Allison, Morgan, Maggie; Ashley, Sara, Dillon, Kaela, and Richard; 2 great grandchildren: Madelyn, Marisol, and baby boy; 1sister: Barbara Huber, Spokane WA; cousins: Marion Morgan (Kermit) Canton, and Art Green, DeKalb; and numerous nieces and nephews.
For those wishing to honor his memory, we provide the following address: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Assoc., Upstate New York Chapter, 135 Old Cove Road, Suite 213, Liverpool NY 13090.
Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfunerlservice.com. Arrangements for David R. Elliott are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
