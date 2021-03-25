David R. Elliott, 83, of DeKalb Junction

In the 1950′s he joined the local Army Reserves of the United States of America, the unit serving as Amphibious Engineers, and spent portions of the summer training at Pine Camp. He was honorably discharged from the U.S.A.R., Army of the U.S. on the 30th of April, 1961, by J.W. Martin, Capt., AGC. He was a past member of Allied Federated Milk Co-op, and Clear Pond Hunting Club.