Former Watertown man charged in fatal crash
Tristan Hope (Source: Cayuga County Sheriff's Office)
By 7 News Staff | March 25, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT - Updated March 25 at 10:20 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown native is accused of being under the influence while driving a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Cayuga County.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a release that 24-year-old Tristan Hope, who now lives in Auburn, was driving a pickup truck on Route 31 in the town of Mentz on February 8 when it crashed into another vehicle, killing the driver.

Killed was 52-year-old Michael Maltese of Weedsport. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hope was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Schenk said Hope was driving under the influence of a controlled substance when the crash happened.

He was charged with criminally negligent homicide, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Hope was being held in Cayuga County jail pending his arraignment.

