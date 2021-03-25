Former Watertown man charged in fatal crash

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown native is accused of being under the influence while driving a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Cayuga County.
Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a release that 24-year-old Tristan Hope, who now lives in Auburn, was driving a pickup truck on Route 31 in the town of Mentz on February 8 when it crashed into another vehicle, killing the driver.
Killed was 52-year-old Michael Maltese of Weedsport. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hope was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Schenk said Hope was driving under the influence of a controlled substance when the crash happened.
He was charged with criminally negligent homicide, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Hope was being held in Cayuga County jail pending his arraignment.
