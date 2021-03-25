Heart Rally Challenge Day coming up next week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The American Heart Association is inviting people to participate in its Heart Challenge Rally Day.
Regional Director Stacy Spaziani appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.
Rally Day will start with a streaming event via Zoom on Wednesday, March 31 at 9 a.m. It’s designed to get as many people registered for the North Country Heart Challenge as possible.
Participants will have a week to raise funds. On April 8, Rally Day winners for Top Individual Fundraiser and Top Recruiting Company will be announced.
The challenge raises money for the American Heart Association.
To register for Rally Day, email NorthCountryHeartWalk@heart.org or call 315-783-4116.
Get details and register for the Heart Challenge at NorthCountryHeartWalk.org.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.