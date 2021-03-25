Highlight & scores: Belleville Henderson vs. LaFargeville on 2 fronts

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Belleville Henderson and LaFargeville faced off on two basketball fronts Wednesday night.
The Red Knights hosted Belleville Henderson in a boys’ high school basketball contest.
Third quarter: Wyatt Parlament gets loose inside for the bucket. Red Knights down 33-19.
- It’s Parlament going coast to coast for the lay-in. 33-21 LaFargeville.
- Panthers answer: Jacob Fargo drills the 3-pointer for 3 of his team-high 21 points.
- Parlament counters with a 3 of his own from the corner. Red Knights down 12.
- Off the steal, Braden Fargo lays in 2 of his 13 on the night. Panthers by 14.
- It’s Parlament with the strong move to the tin for 2.
- Fargo connects as Belleville Henderson beats LaFargeville 57-46.
The Lady Panthers met LaFargeville in girls’ high school hoops from Belleville.
- First quarter: Kiana Malveaux kisses 2 off glass. LaFargeville on top 2.
- Back the other way, it’s Neva Bettinger with the bucket down low, tying the game.
- Off the miss, it’s Bettinger coming up with the loose ball and hitting. Lady Panthers on top 2.
- Bettinger working hard down low with another rebound and bucket. Belleville Henderson by 4.
- It’s Bettinger one more time -- in the right place at the right time for the board and bucket. Lady Panthers up 6.
Belleville Henderson beats LaFargeville 36-25.
Wednesday’s local scores
Boys high school basketball
Belleville Henderson 57, LaFargeville 46
Harrisville 54, Edwards-Knox 37
Heuvelton 68, Gouverneur 51
Brushton-Moira 51, Tupper Lake 44
Girls’ high school basketball
Belleville Henderson 36, LaFargeville 25
Hermon-DeKalb 60, Harrisville 38
Canton 57, Heuvelton 45
Boys’ high school hockey
Salmon River 9, Tupper Lake 1
Women’s college lacrosse
SUNY Potsdam 11, SUNY Canton 10 (OT)
College Softball
SUNY Canton 10, St. Lawrence 3
