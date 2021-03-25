Highlight & scores: Belleville Henderson vs. LaFargeville on 2 fronts

By Rob Krone | March 25, 2021 at 6:42 AM EDT - Updated March 25 at 6:42 AM

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Belleville Henderson and LaFargeville faced off on two basketball fronts Wednesday night.

The Red Knights hosted Belleville Henderson in a boys’ high school basketball contest.

Third quarter: Wyatt Parlament gets loose inside for the bucket. Red Knights down 33-19.

- It’s Parlament going coast to coast for the lay-in. 33-21 LaFargeville.

- Panthers answer: Jacob Fargo drills the 3-pointer for 3 of his team-high 21 points.

- Parlament counters with a 3 of his own from the corner. Red Knights down 12.

- Off the steal, Braden Fargo lays in 2 of his 13 on the night. Panthers by 14.

- It’s Parlament with the strong move to the tin for 2.

- Fargo connects as Belleville Henderson beats LaFargeville 57-46.

The Lady Panthers met LaFargeville in girls’ high school hoops from Belleville.

- First quarter: Kiana Malveaux kisses 2 off glass. LaFargeville on top 2.

- Back the other way, it’s Neva Bettinger with the bucket down low, tying the game.

- Off the miss, it’s Bettinger coming up with the loose ball and hitting. Lady Panthers on top 2.

- Bettinger working hard down low with another rebound and bucket. Belleville Henderson by 4.

- It’s Bettinger one more time -- in the right place at the right time for the board and bucket. Lady Panthers up 6.

Belleville Henderson beats LaFargeville 36-25.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys high school basketball

Belleville Henderson 57, LaFargeville 46

Harrisville 54, Edwards-Knox 37

Heuvelton 68, Gouverneur 51

Brushton-Moira 51, Tupper Lake 44

Girls’ high school basketball

Belleville Henderson 36, LaFargeville 25

Hermon-DeKalb 60, Harrisville 38

Canton 57, Heuvelton 45

Boys’ high school hockey

Salmon River 9, Tupper Lake 1

Women’s college lacrosse

SUNY Potsdam 11, SUNY Canton 10 (OT)

College Softball

SUNY Canton 10, St. Lawrence 3

