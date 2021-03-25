How to tell if it’s allergies or COVID

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Is it COVID or is it allergies? With the weather changing, it can be tough to tell.
We asked a nurse practitioner to explain how you can know the difference between symptoms.
“Unfortunately, the two do overlap a little bit. It can be quite confusing and concerning this time of year as to what is COVID and what is allergies. If you’re questioning your symptoms, typically the allergies have a lot of more of the itchy eyes and itchy throat and the COVID has more of a fever component,” said Christie Kopidlansky, nurse practitioner, Beaver River Health System.
The Centers for Disease Control has released an info-graphic so you can learn more. Shortness of breath, loss of smell and taste, or body aches are likely signs of COVID as opposed to allergies.
