Howard McIntyre, 53, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Howard McIntyre, 53, longtime resident of Sunmount DDSO in Tupper Lake, NY died Wednesday March 24, 2021 in Norwood, NY where he had been a resident of 15 Maple Street for the last year.
Howard was born in Carthage, NY on May 31, 1967 to the late Harold E. & Beverly Maurer McIntyre.
He is survived by his brother, Paul (Lydia) McIntyre of Rochester and two nieces, Ivy and Jordan, and a nephew Jonah.
A Graveside Service will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, in Beaver Falls at noon on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 with the Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences in his memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com
