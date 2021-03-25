Ten seek city council seats

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Voters in the city of Watertown will have a lot to choose from this year, when it comes to candidates for city council.
Ten people filed nominating petitions with the Jefferson County Board of Elections by 5 PM Thursday, the filing deadline. There are two four year terms on the city council available, and the balance of the term of Jesse Roshia, the city council member who resigned in January.
Those running for one of the four year terms include incumbent Lisa Ruggiero, Michelle Capone, Aaron Clemens, Doug Rice, Robert Schorr, Ben Shoen and Cliff Olney.
Patrick Hickey, Amy Horton and Jason Traynor each filed petitions to serve out the remainder of Roshia’s term. Today is the deadline for submitting petitions, and it coincidentally fell on the same day that the city council disclosed plans to interview yet another man, Leonard Spaziani, to take Roshia’s place until someone can be elected.
Spaziani was not expected to file petitions Thursday, but reportedly is interested in running as a write-in candidate for council.
There will be a primary on June 22 which will both narrow the field of candidates seeking a four year term, and the number of candidates seeking to fill the Roshia seat. The finalists will then go on to election day in November, when voters will pick two people for four year terms, and one candidate for the Roshia seat.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.