Marian M. Holliday, 102, of Lowville

While stationed in Northern Africa, Marian met John Holliday. John was serving in the Army. They were married July 28, 1944 at the Dutch Reformed Church, Oran, Algeria. One of the stories Marian told was having her wedding dress, which her mother sent to North Africa, hemmed with surgical thread while standing on an operating table in their field hospital. John went on to become a career officer in the United States Air Force retiring as a Colonel in 1971. Marian and John relocated their family several times during his 35 years with the Air Force. These included England following the war, Colorado Springs, Washington, Hawaii, Texas, and New Jersey. With each move Marian was involved with many volunteer activities including the Red Cross and Chairwoman of the Air Evacuation Committee at McGuire AFB, New Jersey (1968 -1969).