Maureen Howard, 83, of Canton

Maureen was a very dedicated communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was a lector, Minister of Communion and former trustee. Being one of few people versed in shorthand she was acting secretary for many committees for the church. She loved volunteering at the former St. Mary’s School. Maureen was a past member of the Church and Community Board, serving as president for six years. She was an avid Red Sox, New England Patriots and Boston Celtics fan and loved to vacation in Cape Cod with her family.