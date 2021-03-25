‘Mud season’ temporarily closes seasonal roads, snowmobile trails

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Now that spring has sprung, the ground has softened up, ushering in what the state is calling “mud season.”
Because of that, north country seasonal use roads and snowmobile trails on state-operated land are being temporarily closed.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation began closing mud gates in Region 6 on Monday. They’ll all be shut by the end of the week.
The DEC says use of the roads and trails in the spring is damaging.
The department will reopen them once the ground dries and begins to firm back up.
