41 new COVID cases reported in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When it comes to new COVID-19 infections, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties reported a combined 41 cases on Thursday.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 15 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 5,926 cases of the virus.
Two people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 82.
Officials said 5,713 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 12 new cases Thursday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 6,557 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths.
There are 4 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 84 cases are active and 6,379 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 14 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,937.
The death toll remains at 29.
One person is hospitalized.
Officials said 1,846 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
