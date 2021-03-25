People head outdoors to enjoy beautiful March day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Near 70 degree weather in March drew a crowd to Watertown’s Thompson Park on Thursday.
The playground was busy, some people took their lunch outdoors, and more than one came from out of town to enjoy weather like this while it lasts.
“That’s why we’re here, just gonna enjoy it while it’s here because it could be gone tomorrow,” said Katie Yerdon, Mannsville
“It’s windy, but it’s warm; perfect day to take a nice walk,” said Melissa Repp, Dexter.
The temperature in the Watertown area climbed to 66 degrees Thursday. The record for this date was 72 degrees, set in 1988.
