Robert F. Van Brocklin, 89, of Dexter

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert F. Van Brocklin, 89, of Foster Park Road, Dexter, passed away March 25, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.
Burial with Military Honors and “Ringing of the Bell” by the Dexter Fire Department will be held 1p.m. Friday, May 7th at Dexter Cemetery.
Born on September 15, 1931 in Watertown, son of Carl and Margarite Warren Van Brocklin, he attended Dexter High School.
He served in the US. Navy from 1951 until he was honorably discharged in 1954. He served in the Korean war and served on the USS Wasp and USS Wright.
He married Lois R. Hall on June 9, 1956. The couple resided in Dexter.
He retired as a foreman from Sicard, in Watertown, a division of SMI-Snowblast Inc.
Among his survivors are two sons, Mark (Kay) Van Brocklin, Dexter and David (Lisa) Van Brocklin, Dexter, three grandchildren, Zach, Hope, and Nicole Van Brocklin and three great grandchildren, Jaxon, Samuel, and Elijah, two sisters and a brother in law, Shirley Vincent, Brownville and Mary (Richard) Tanner, Watertown, many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brother Richard VanBrocklin.
Robert was a life member of the VFW and Dexter Fire Department for over 60 years. He enjoyed genealogy, hunting, and fishing.
Donations may be made to the Dexter Fire Department or Jefferson County Volunteer Transportation Center.
