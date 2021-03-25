State lawmakers reportedly finalize deal to legalize pot in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - As expected, state lawmakers have reportedly finalized a deal to legalize recreational marijuana in New York.
On Wednesday, we told you the plan includes a 13 percent sales tax on legally bought and sold weed.
Dispensaries will need a state license, but you will be able to grow your own plants for personal use.
Like alcohol, the drug will be legal for people 21 and older.
The New York Times reports the industry could generate billions of dollars while creating thousands of jobs, with the sale of marijuana likely beginning in about a year.
Critics say it will increase traffic crashes with people driving while high.
