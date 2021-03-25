WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
In 2006, I wrote, co-produced and directed a play called The Sweet Life-at the Lake Ontario Playhouse in Sackets Harbor. The play takes place in Upstate New York and was inspired by research I did at Oliver’s Candy Factory in Batavia, NY.
It was a WWNYTV family production with my co-workers cast as characters, most notably Jeff Shannon as Dollop Lunes.
I have mounted a zoom reading of the play as a benefit for The Little Theatre of Watertown, with actors from far away as Portland Oregon, and of course many local actors. This Zoom production is dedicated to Jeff Shannon.
Support local theater, while honoring Jeff Shannon
The zoom reading is available for two weeks Starting at 7pm, Friday March 26, once you buy a ticket it can be used any time form 7pm, Friday March 26 until April 9th.
Tickets are $5 and are available at https://www.littletheatreofwatertown.com/current-show
Synopsis
The Lunes family chocolate business has fallen onto hard times and is near collapse because of antiquated business practices and the lack of modern technology. When big-city estranged daughter, Pauline Lunes returns with her slick fiancé to launch a plan to save the family business, old conflicts arise.
A homecoming story that embraces quirkiness and rides a fine line between zaniness, satire and drama, The Sweet Life - is homage to small towns, chocolate, family and Kaufman and - is a bittersweet comedy about the perils of big business and the struggle of necessary change, while staying to true to yourself.
CAST:
P.P. Lunes – Phillip Dyke
Helen May Lunes – Rebecca Dyke
Bon Bon Lunes – Emily Smith
Dollop Lunes – Joshua Baughn
Pauline Lunes – Ashley DeMar
Richard Coleman – Weston Young
Joe Putnam – Liam Zaffora-Reeder
Aziel Lalonde/Misc. voices/sound effects – Scot Zaffora-Reeder
Narrator/Stage Director – Sarah Zaffora-Reeder
CREW:
Art Director: Laura Oakes
Tech Support/stage manager/editor: Amanda Morris
