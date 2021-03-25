Veterans getting expanded access to COVID vaccine

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Veterans are getting expanded access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Syracuse VA Medical Center announced it is expanding its clinics across New York state. That includes adding one at the Watertown VA Outpatient Clinic.
These clinics will be for any veteran registered with the VA regardless of age.
Frank Pearson, the director of the Syracuse VA Medical Center, says all veterans deserve access to the vaccine.
Our folks just embraced this idea and are very receptive and open to it. This truly is their mission. It’s not a trite expression. They are here to serve veterans and they live that ideal every single day,” he said.
If you are registered with the VA, you can call 315-425-4488 to schedule an appointment. Those lines will be open 7 days a week between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
