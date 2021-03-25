Virginia Campbell Marcott, 70, formerly of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Virginia Campbell Marcott, 70, St. Petersburg, Florida, formerly of Carthage, passed away peacefully at her home on March 9, 2021.
Born December 10, 1950, in Carthage, the daughter of the late Donald and Helen Chaffee Campbell. She graduated from Carthage Central School in 1969, then attended the Watertown School of Cosmetology. A marriage to Lester Stufflestreet ended in divorce. She married Richard Marcott on March 25, 1988. Mr. Marcott passed away on October 7, 2013.
While in Carthage, she was employed by the Black River and Carthage American Legions, and the Fargo Diner. In Florida, she was employed by Derby Lanes, Budget Storage and the Florida State Fairgrounds. She also worked at the Americana Cove as a gate guard and in the office; she also served as President of the Americana Cove Board. She was a former Girl Scout and Boy Scout Leader.
She enjoyed crocheting and was a member of Knitters for Charities, donating hats, mittens and blankets to several organizations. She also enjoyed going to the Casino and traveling.
She was a life member of Dionne-Rumble VFW Auxiliary 7227, Carthage, the Gulfport American Legion Auxiliary 125, the Daughters of the American Revolution and an Honor Roll Member of the Carthage Area Rescue Squad.
She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Marcott, Parrottsville, Tennessee, her granddaughters; Cierra Whitener, Parrottsville, TN and Melissa Stufflestreet, California. Two sisters; Elizabeth White, Hamilton, Ohio and Mary (Gary) Bierman, Carthage and a brother, D. Bruce Campbell, Natural Bridge as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her son, Christopher Stufflestreet and two stepsons, John and Robert Marcott.
Mrs. Marcott was cremated and will be placed beside her beloved Richard in Swinburne Cemetery, Deer River. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of her family. Local arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 500 State St., Carthage.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.