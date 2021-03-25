Warm with sun & clouds

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be a beautiful day.
Early morning showers move off and we’ll have clear skies for the morning.
Clouds move in and we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. It will become windy with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour.
Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Rain moves in overnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s
It will be rainy and windy on Friday. Gusts could be between 40 and 50 miles per hour. Showers could be heavy at times and there’s a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Temperatures will be more seasonable starting Saturday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
We’ll have showers and highs in the low 50s on Sunday.
There’s a small chance of snow on Monday. Highs will be around 40.
Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the low 50s.
It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.