YMCA has programs to help you stay healthy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Family YMCA has a pair of programs to help people stay healthy.
The Y’s Michelle Graham gave us a rundown during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can watch that interview in the video above.
The YMCA can now bill Medicaid and Medicare for its Diabetes Prevention Program.
You have to qualify to participate, but you don’t need to be a YMCA member.
The YMCA is also offering a Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
The four-month program is free and you don’t need to be a member, but you do need to qualify
Each participant gets a free blood-pressure cuff.
You can find out more about both programs by calling 315-782-3100 or visiting www.watertownymca.org.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.