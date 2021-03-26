Barn roof collapses, injures sheep during storm

TOWN OF DENMARK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Friday’s storm is blamed for a the collapse of a barn roof in the Lewis County town of Denmark.
The barn, located on East Road near Castorland, housed sheep.
A person on the scene told 7 News the roof collapse injured some sheep.
All of the animals were being moved to another barn.
Doppler Radar indicated winds at the time of the damage in excess of 80 miles per hour above the ground.
The National Weather Service is investigating whether a tornado touched down in Lewis County Friday.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.