Chicken BBQ at Philadelphia Fire Department this weekend

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Philadelphia Fire Department is having its first chicken barbecue of the year this weekend.
And the fire department’s Alex Peer says its last fish fry is next week. Watch his interview on 7 News This Morning in the video above.
The chicken barbecue is Sunday, March 28. It starts at 11:30 a.m. and is drive-through only.
Dinners are $10 apiece.
Fish fries are drive-through only, too, and the last one is Friday, April 2. It’s from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and also costs $10 per dinner.
You can call the fire department at 315-642-5781.
