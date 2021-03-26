Firefighters put out Ogdensburg house fire

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Firefighters from Ogdensburg put out a fire on Jay Street in Ogdensburg this afternoon.
They had assistance from the fire departments in Morristown and Heuvelton.
The fire, at 1907 Jay Street, damaged a house.
The fire was extinguished by about 3:30 PM, but firefighters were still on the scene late Friday afternoon.
No one was injured. Officials said they were investigating the cause of the fire.
Ogdensburg police and rescue were called in for the fire, as were off-duty firefighters and county car 9, officials said.
