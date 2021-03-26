Full visitation resumes at Watertown’s nursing homes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - “Excited.” “Joyful.” Just a couple of words to describe what’s going on at nursing homes and assisted care facilities around the state.
For the first time in about a year, full visitation is allowed at facilities, including Watertown’s Samaritan Keep Home.
People are now able to visit their loved ones in their rooms.
Visitors must wear a mask, be screened when they enter and provide contact information.
Two visitors are allowed per resident, and anyone age 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult.
If residents are fully vaccinated, they can be touched and hugged.
“Just very exciting for all of us, for our residents, for their families, for our employees and staff in long term care. It’s been a very long time, as you know, and we are really excited to welcome back into the facility, very excited for everyone involved,” said Leslie DiStefano, director of communication & public relations, Samaritan Medical Center.
Visiting hours at Watertown homes are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The visits themselves are limited to 1 hour.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.