Highlights & scores: sports indoors & out
By Rob Krone | March 26, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT - Updated March 26 at 7:27 AM

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a mix of action indoors and outdoors on the local sports scene Thursday night as the winter and fall 2 sports seasons overlapped.

Action was taking place on the high school soccer field for the first time in over a year as the General Brown Lions hosted the Carthage Comets.

- Less than 2 minutes into this one, the Lions get on the board when Eric Randall sets up Daniel Andrade, who comes up with the pretty finish and giving the Lions a 1-0 lead.

- Midway through the first half, the Lions expand on their lead. Randall’s shot slips through the goalie and Andrade is there to finish, making it 2-0 Lions.

- General Brown was looking to make it 3-0 but Randall’s shot hits the post.

- Carthage was looking to get on the board but Tucker Rosbrook makes the stop.

Lions beat the Comets 4-1

The Sackets Harbor Patriots hosted Copenhagen in boys’ high school basketball.

- Second quarter: Lucas Graves hits the turnaround in the paint. Copenhagen up 17-4.

- Patriots answer. Ethan Shi hits the baseline jumper. Patriots down 11.

- It’s Graves again, this time off the inbounds -- 19-6 Golden Knights.

- Then it’s Graves with the feed to Garrett Tufo, who hits the turnaround -- 21-6 Copenhagen

- Nolan Baker finishes the fast break, but Copenhagen beats Sackets Harbor 49-48.

St. Lawrence hosted SUNY Canton in women’s college basketball.

- Shannon Rhone hits the pullup, then it’s Katie Chisholm nailing the 3-pointer. Lady Saints up 7.

- Gabrielle Lambert answers with a 3 of her own for SUNY Canton.

- Second quarter: It’s Rhone for 3 more. She finished with 10.

- Helsey Raven connects for 3 of her team-high 21 for SUNY Canton..

Abby Doin led St. Lawrence with 17 as the Lady Saints beat SUNY Canton 65-51.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

General Brown 4, Carthage 1

Girls’ high school soccer

Indian River 2, Carthage 0

Boys’ high school basketball

Belleville Henderson 55, LaFargeville 35

Copenhagen 49, Sackets Harbor 48

Edwards-Knox 86, Hammond 74

Norwood-Norfolk 59, Parishville-Hopkinton 38

OFA 65, Lisbon 46

Madrid-Waddington 55, Colton-Pierrepont 35

Girls’ high school basketball

Hammond 56, Copenhagen 53

St. Regis Falls 43, Brushton-Moira 38

Women’s college basketball

St. Lawrence 65, SUNY Canton 51

College baseball

SUNY Canton 7-4, Elmira 4-1

SUNY Cortland 8-6, Clarkson 1-1

College softball

Clarkson 8-1, SUNY Potsdam 0-5

Rochester 10-11, St. Lawrence 1-2

Jefferson 8-5, Finger Lakes 0-1

Girls’ high school swimming

South Jefferson 99, Indian River 65

Girls’ high school hockey

Plattsburgh 6, Salmon River 2

High school volleyball

Sandy Creek 3, South Lewis 1

High school football

Sandy Creek 28, Oswego 0

