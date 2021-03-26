Highlights & scores: sports indoors & out

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a mix of action indoors and outdoors on the local sports scene Thursday night as the winter and fall 2 sports seasons overlapped.
Action was taking place on the high school soccer field for the first time in over a year as the General Brown Lions hosted the Carthage Comets.
- Less than 2 minutes into this one, the Lions get on the board when Eric Randall sets up Daniel Andrade, who comes up with the pretty finish and giving the Lions a 1-0 lead.
- Midway through the first half, the Lions expand on their lead. Randall’s shot slips through the goalie and Andrade is there to finish, making it 2-0 Lions.
- General Brown was looking to make it 3-0 but Randall’s shot hits the post.
- Carthage was looking to get on the board but Tucker Rosbrook makes the stop.
Lions beat the Comets 4-1
The Sackets Harbor Patriots hosted Copenhagen in boys’ high school basketball.
- Second quarter: Lucas Graves hits the turnaround in the paint. Copenhagen up 17-4.
- Patriots answer. Ethan Shi hits the baseline jumper. Patriots down 11.
- It’s Graves again, this time off the inbounds -- 19-6 Golden Knights.
- Then it’s Graves with the feed to Garrett Tufo, who hits the turnaround -- 21-6 Copenhagen
- Nolan Baker finishes the fast break, but Copenhagen beats Sackets Harbor 49-48.
St. Lawrence hosted SUNY Canton in women’s college basketball.
- Shannon Rhone hits the pullup, then it’s Katie Chisholm nailing the 3-pointer. Lady Saints up 7.
- Gabrielle Lambert answers with a 3 of her own for SUNY Canton.
- Second quarter: It’s Rhone for 3 more. She finished with 10.
- Helsey Raven connects for 3 of her team-high 21 for SUNY Canton..
Abby Doin led St. Lawrence with 17 as the Lady Saints beat SUNY Canton 65-51.
Thursday’s local scores
Boys’ high school soccer
General Brown 4, Carthage 1
Girls’ high school soccer
Indian River 2, Carthage 0
Boys’ high school basketball
Belleville Henderson 55, LaFargeville 35
Copenhagen 49, Sackets Harbor 48
Edwards-Knox 86, Hammond 74
Norwood-Norfolk 59, Parishville-Hopkinton 38
OFA 65, Lisbon 46
Madrid-Waddington 55, Colton-Pierrepont 35
Girls’ high school basketball
Hammond 56, Copenhagen 53
St. Regis Falls 43, Brushton-Moira 38
Women’s college basketball
St. Lawrence 65, SUNY Canton 51
College baseball
SUNY Canton 7-4, Elmira 4-1
SUNY Cortland 8-6, Clarkson 1-1
College softball
Clarkson 8-1, SUNY Potsdam 0-5
Rochester 10-11, St. Lawrence 1-2
Jefferson 8-5, Finger Lakes 0-1
Girls’ high school swimming
South Jefferson 99, Indian River 65
Girls’ high school hockey
Plattsburgh 6, Salmon River 2
High school volleyball
Sandy Creek 3, South Lewis 1
High school football
Sandy Creek 28, Oswego 0
