Injuries reported in crash involving 3 SUVs and tractor trailer

TOWN OF CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A multi-vehicle crash sent 3 people to the hospital Friday afternoon.
It happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Route 11 at the entrance to the St. Lawrence Health System Medical Campus in the town of Canton.
Three SUVs and a tractor trailer were involved.
Officials say the tractor trailer, driven by Randy Rickson of Plattsburgh, failed to see a Jeep Cherokee driven by Sarah Richards of Canton as she was stopped on Route 11, preparing to make a left hand turn.
The tractor trailer rear ended the Jeep, pushing it into the southern lane where it was then hit head-on by a Toyota Rav 4 operated by Tammy Beaudin of Canton. That Toyota went into a ditch and the Jeep was struck a third by a fourth vehicle: a Jeep Compass driven by Sarah Carver of Canton.
Richards, her front seat passenger, and Beaudin were all transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A portion of Route 11 was temporarily closed between Route 310 and Cowan Road. It is now reopened to traffic.
Canton police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene as did sheriff’s deputies and state police.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.