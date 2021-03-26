Kathleen Elizabeth Emerson Manning, 68, of Lyons Falls

LYONS FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kathleen Elizabeth Emerson Manning, 68, of Laura Street, Lyons Falls passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at her home under the care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.
Calling hours are from 4:00 – 6:00 pm on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., followed by a closing prayer.
Kathleen was born to the late Avery and Mable Dekin Emerson on August 17, 1952 in Massachusetts on an army base. She is survived by her husband, John Manning; three children, Holly (Wallace) Denslow of Lyons Falls, NY, Shannon (Jeff) Nagy of Rome, NY, Jody (Tad) Nagy of Westernville, NY; four step children, John Manning Jr. (Kerry), Greg Manning, Ben Manning (Carrie), and Ann Manning DeVries; three sisters and four brothers, Danial Emerson (Rene), William Emerson (Heather), Susan Emerson Wise, May Ann Emerson Hoover (David), Lisa Emerson, Richard Malinowski, and Scott Emerson; Six grandchildren, Brandon Maher, Todd Denslow, Jeffrey Turner Jr., Jayden Denslow, Connor and Quinn Engle and five great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Avery and Mable Dekin Emerson and a nephew, Sade Emerson.
During her childhood Kathleen traveled and lived in many states due to her father, Avery, being in the U.S. Army. She graduated from Lowville Academy Central School in 1970 and received her certification as a nurse aid through BOCES. She was married to Richard Nagy September 1971 later ending in divorce. She married John Manning in Lyons Falls Park on August 26, 1992. In 1970 Kathleen competed for Lewis County Fair Queen sponsored by the Lowville Elks Club. She enjoyed writing poetry and was a great poet. Three of her poems that have been published can be found in three different editions of " The National Library of Poetry” including “America at the Millenium” (the best poems and poets of the 20th century). Kathleen had numerous occupations over the years including waitress, Certified Nurse Aid, custodian and homemaker. She enjoyed history and collecting antiques such as old bottles and coins. Kathleen was the oldest of eight children and loved her siblings very much. Her brother, Billy, has stated “Kathy was the glue that held our family together”. She was especially very proud of all her children and grandchildren. Kathleen was a great lover of animals and leaves behind her two beloved cats, Steven and Mitz.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Lewis County Hospice, especially Deylynn Farr, RN for helping us through this tough time. Also thank you to Ann Manning DeVries. We appreciate all the help you gave us.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made In Memory of Kathleen to Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com
