Kathleen Elizabeth Emerson Manning, 68, of Lyons Falls

During her childhood Kathleen traveled and lived in many states due to her father, Avery, being in the U.S. Army. She graduated from Lowville Academy Central School in 1970 and received her certification as a nurse aid through BOCES. She was married to Richard Nagy September 1971 later ending in divorce. She married John Manning in Lyons Falls Park on August 26, 1992. In 1970 Kathleen competed for Lewis County Fair Queen sponsored by the Lowville Elks Club. She enjoyed writing poetry and was a great poet. Three of her poems that have been published can be found in three different editions of " The National Library of Poetry” including “America at the Millenium” (the best poems and poets of the 20th century). Kathleen had numerous occupations over the years including waitress, Certified Nurse Aid, custodian and homemaker. She enjoyed history and collecting antiques such as old bottles and coins. Kathleen was the oldest of eight children and loved her siblings very much. Her brother, Billy, has stated “Kathy was the glue that held our family together”. She was especially very proud of all her children and grandchildren. Kathleen was a great lover of animals and leaves behind her two beloved cats, Steven and Mitz.