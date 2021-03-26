RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lyle E. Hale, 88, of Russell, NY died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Carthage Rehabilitation and Nursing after a short stay.
Services will be held privately for the family. Spring burial will be in Beech Plains Cemetery, West Pierrepont.
Lyle was born April 4, 1932 at Boyd Pond in the Town of Russell. He was a son of the late Samuel Emerson Hale and Mable Anna (Bowhall) Hale and attended Knox Memorial in Russell.
On July 6, 1951 he married Shirley Fulton in the Beech Plains Church in Pierrepont. The couple were married 69 years and raised four children.
Lyle worked for Newton Falls Paper Mill for many years, retiring as a Coating Room Operator. After retirement he and his wife Shirley built many wood craft items for family and area craft fairs.
Surviving are his wife Shirley; three daughters, Brenda (Thomas) O’Brien, Sally (John) Hill and Jill (Joe) Thomas; a son, Dean (Malissa) Hale; nine grandchildren, Shaundra (Jeff) Brown, Thomas (Holly) O’Brien, Clint (Bridget) Roberson, Mickey (Amy) Roberson, Raisha (Tony) Wood, Renee Zeller, Trevor (Lindsay) Hale, Valaree Hale and Rashaye Hale; eleven great-grandchildren, Logan McCollum, Trennan McCollum, Tucker O’Brien, Caliber Roberson, Luke Roberson, Arianna Wood, Kiarra Wood, Joshua Zeller, Alyssa Zeller, Ryker Zeller and William Hale. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Lyle, was predeceased by six sisters, Audelia, Ella, Ruth, Christina, Beaulah and Lila; and five brothers, Samuel Emerson, Byd, Herbert, Wayne and Charles (infant).
Memorial contributions may be made to either Beech Plains Church Ladies Aide Society or to Beech Plains Cemetery Association.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
