Lyle E. Hale, 88, of Russell

Surviving are his wife Shirley; three daughters, Brenda (Thomas) O’Brien, Sally (John) Hill and Jill (Joe) Thomas; a son, Dean (Malissa) Hale; nine grandchildren, Shaundra (Jeff) Brown, Thomas (Holly) O’Brien, Clint (Bridget) Roberson, Mickey (Amy) Roberson, Raisha (Tony) Wood, Renee Zeller, Trevor (Lindsay) Hale, Valaree Hale and Rashaye Hale; eleven great-grandchildren, Logan McCollum, Trennan McCollum, Tucker O’Brien, Caliber Roberson, Luke Roberson, Arianna Wood, Kiarra Wood, Joshua Zeller, Alyssa Zeller, Ryker Zeller and William Hale. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.