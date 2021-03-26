Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered from Black Lake

BLACK LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two off-duty state troopers found the body of a missing snowmobiler Friday in Black Lake.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matt Denner confirmed the body of 37 year old David Redmond was recovered.
Redmond and his 13 year old daughter, Larissa Redmond, were last seen on a snowmobile in Ogdensburg on January 15.
The helmets the two were wearing were spotted in Black Lake three days later.
On January 19, divers recovered Larissa Redmond’s body.
David Redmond’s body was located approximately 2 to 3 miles downstream from the last known location where they were believed to have gone into the water
