Power restored to nearly 900 customers in town & city of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An apparent lightning strike on a utility pole knocked out power for close to 900 National Grid customers in the Watertown area Friday morning.
The company’s website shows power had been restored to most customers by around 10 a.m.
At its height, the outage affected 877 customers in the town and city of Watertown, roughly from Washington Street east to State Route 12, more or less along Gotham Street and Spring Valley Drive
Gotham Street Road was closed for a time between Spring Valley Drive and State Route 12, but has since reopened.
