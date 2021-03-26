NY launches Excelsior Pass as way people can prove they have COVID vaccination, negative test

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - To speed up the state’s reopening efforts, New York has unveiled a new pass. It’s a way for people to present proof of a negative COVID test or a vaccination when attending larger events like pro sports matches or concerts.
It’s called the Excelsior Pass. Developed with IBM, it allows users to print a pass or keep that information on a secure smartphone app.
Officials stress this is voluntary and personal data will be kept private and encrypted.
Large venues like Madison Square Garden will be adopting the technology and next month it will expand to smaller arts and entertainment venues.
If you want to learn more, visit epass.ny.gov/home. The Excelsior Pass Wallet is available on both iOS and Android platforms.
