Rain off & on all day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It will be wet and windy to end the workweek.
Rain will be on and off all day and could be heavy at times. Thunderstorms are possible.
There’s a wind advisory for Jefferson County from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. Gusts could reach 35 miles per hour.
Temperatures will rise into the 60s through the morning, then drop back into the upper 40s as a cold front moves through.
Rain is likely overnight. Lows will be in the mid-30s.
It turns seasonably cooler for the weekend. It will become sunny on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
It will be breezy with showers on Sunday with highs in the mid-50s.
Monday will be mostly sunny with a small chance of snow. Highs will be around 40.
Highs will be in the upper 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain.
There’s a chance of snow on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
