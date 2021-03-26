Severe thunderstorm warnings issued

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern St. Lawrence County until 12:15 p.m.
A warning for Lewis County and parts of Jefferson County appears to have been cancelled.
Forecasters say that at about 11:51 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Degrasse to eight miles south of Wanakena to 20 miles southwest of Horseshoe Lake to 30 miles south of Star Lake, moving east at 45 mph.
Winds could gust to 60 miles per hour, so people can expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Affected locations include: Tupper Lake, Oswegatchie, Piercefield, Carry Falls Reservoir, Horseshoe Lake, Degrasse, Cranberry Lake, Star Lake, Fine, Stark, Lower Oswegatchie, Conifer, Wanakena, Gale, Newton Falls, Childwold, Shurtleff, and South Russell.
