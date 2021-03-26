BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Trudy Marie Pratt, 68, formerly of Black River, passed away peacefully March 25, 2021 at the Centers at St. Camillus in Syracuse where she has resided since 2014.
Born on September 16, 1952, daughter of Clellon F “Bud” and Geraldine (Leddy) Pratt, she graduated from Carthage Central High School.
Following school she was a secretary in the local area. Most of her life she was a homemaker and she enjoyed being outside, she loved her dogs, camping at Chase Lake and was an avid Yankees fan.
Among her survivors are her daughter and her spouse, Sarah Pratt and Paula Micheletti, of Syracuse and a sister and brother in law, Terris and David Boyce, of Cicero; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 28 at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River.
The Funeral Service will be Noon, Monday, March 29 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Felts Mills Cemetery.
Sarah and Paula would like to thank all the wonderful staff on the C Unit at Centers at St. Camillus for taking great care of Trudy and keeping her comfortable.
Donations may be made to Humane CNY 4915 West Taft Road, Liverpool, NY 13088.
Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.