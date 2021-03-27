Athlete of the Week: Garrett Fuller

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - This school year, we are honoring senior student athletes who have put together impressive resumes throughout their varsity careers.
This week, we honor a swimmer from South Jefferson who has been stellar in the pool. His aquatic talents earning him this week’s title.
Garrett Fuller has put together an exceptional varsity career. He is a 4 time All-Star performer, 2 time team MVP, has 3 school records as a member of all 3 relay teams, 2 time League Champion and is an outstanding free style swimmer.
Garrett’s adding this Athlete of the Week Award to his BOCES Tech All-Star honor.
Garrett is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 26, 2021.
You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
