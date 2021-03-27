Charles “Chuck” Harvey Atkinson, 86, of Redwood

Survivors include his wife Janice; three children, daughter, Julie DeGroat and her husband, Mark of Theresa, NY, daughter, Bobbi McBath and her husband, Thomas of Manlius, NY, son, John Atkinson and his wife, Robin of Littleton, NC; his siblings, Peter Atkinson of Kinder, LA and Penny Young and her husband, Ronnie of LaBlanc, LA; nieces, nephews and cousins.