Charles “Chuck” Harvey Atkinson, 86, of Redwood

REDWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Charles “Chuck” Harvey Atkinson, 86, of Lake Street, passed away at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, Watertown, NY.
Born October 4, 1934 in Harrisville, NY, he was a son of Harvey J. and Esther M. Cleveland Atkinson and a graduate of Harrisville Central School.
Chuck married Janice M. Savage February 27, 1954 at the Redwood United Methodist Church.
He served in the US Army from 1955 and until 1958, being Honorably Discharged.
Chuck worked at St. Regis Paper Co., Harrisville, NY and Deferiet, NY, until retiring in December 1996.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Redwood, NY, the Thousand Island Sportsmen’s Club, Redwood, NY and he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife Janice; three children, daughter, Julie DeGroat and her husband, Mark of Theresa, NY, daughter, Bobbi McBath and her husband, Thomas of Manlius, NY, son, John Atkinson and his wife, Robin of Littleton, NC; his siblings, Peter Atkinson of Kinder, LA and Penny Young and her husband, Ronnie of LaBlanc, LA; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by two sisters, Doris Bancroft and Donna Bancroft, and two brothers, David Atkinson and Eric Atkinson.
A late summer burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY
Donations may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, PO Box 186, Redwood, NY 13679.
