Chester H. Burns, Jr., 69, of Evans Mills

Born on October 10, 1951 in Hope, Maine, he was the eldest son of Chester H. and Eva Niemi Burns. In 1970, he graduated from Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro, Maine and entered the US Army. During his career in the military, he was Unit Supply Sergeant, Material Control and Accounting Supervisor and Range Maintenance for Range Division, Ft. Drum, NY. He was Honorably Discharged and retired in 1991.