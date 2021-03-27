Chester H. Burns, Jr., 69, of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Chester H. Burns, Jr., 69, of Hall Rd., passed away at home Monday morning, March 22, 2021.
Born on October 10, 1951 in Hope, Maine, he was the eldest son of Chester H. and Eva Niemi Burns. In 1970, he graduated from Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro, Maine and entered the US Army. During his career in the military, he was Unit Supply Sergeant, Material Control and Accounting Supervisor and Range Maintenance for Range Division, Ft. Drum, NY. He was Honorably Discharged and retired in 1991.
Chester married his high school sweetheart, Jean M. Cox, on June 26, 1972 in Rockland, Maine. As he and Jeannie were moved from station to station with their family, Chester became known as “Dad” to many from Germany to the States.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, mowing his lawn, shuffleboard and spending time with his friends at the John Hoover Inn and the cottage. Chester was a member of the Black River American Legion.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Jean; his mother, Eva Burns, Union, ME; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Scott and Kristen Burns, Baldwinsville, NY and Thomas Burns, Oklahoma City, OK; 4 grandchildren, Gavin Burns, Liam Burns, Riley Burns and Nathaniel Holaday; 7 siblings: sister, Irene and Ron Hawes, Union, ME; sister, Cindy Van Gaalen, Union, ME; sister, Karen Burns, Old Orchard Beach, ME; brother, Timothy Burns and companion, Lyn Athearn, Union, ME; sister, Tena Henry, Warren, ME; sister, Angie and John MacDonnell, Union, ME and sister, Valerie and Tom Belyea, Union, ME; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His father and a sister, Susan Talbot, passed away previously.
Calling hours will be 3-6 pm, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
