Concerns over impaired driving stall bill to legalize recreational marijuana in NY

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was some hope that the bill to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana in New York State would be released Sunday, but there is no word yet.
Assembly Majority Leader, Crystal Peoples-Stokes, has said she wanted the final push to happen Sunday.
According to the website Politico.com, the hesitation is over impaired driving.
Peoples-Stokes says they don’t know enough about how THC, the chemical found in marijuana, will affect public safety when someone who has it in their system gets behind the wheel.
She says lawmakers want to see a study done to determine how much THC a person can have in their system to legally be able to drive.
Peoples-Stokes says they will call for that in the bill, but until the study is done, New York should use existing traffic laws.
