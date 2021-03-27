Cuomo: More than 8.69 million doses administered in New York State

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sunday Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced more than 8.69 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across New York State so far.
219,554 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.
“As we fortify our capacity, we are reaching new milestones more and more frequently. This is a testament to the dedication of our providers across the state, and to our ongoing efforts to reach every eligible New Yorker and bring the vaccine to every community,” Governor Cuomo said.
“We must also remember that in spite of our remarkable progress, we cannot afford to slow down. There are still millions of people who need to be vaccinated, and we will continue to work with local leaders to make sure the distribution is equitable and that no community is left behind.”
Here is the statewide breakdown:
- Total doses administered - 8,690,714
- Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 219,554
- Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,196,118
- Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 28.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 15.8%
In the North Country region- which encompasses Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Hamilton, Franklin, Essex, and Clinton counties- 163,414 people have received at least one dose with 104,985 already having the complete vaccine series.
Those seeking to determine eligibility and schedule a vaccination appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. You can also call your local public health department for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.
Jefferson County Public Health: (315) 786-3720
Lewis County Public Health: (315) 376-5453
St. Lawrence County Public Health: (315) 386-2325
Meanwhile, Friday New York unveiled the Excelsior Pass, a way for people to present proof of a negative COVID test or a vaccination when attending larger events like pro sports matches or concerts.
