Donald W. Cook, 90, of Hermon

He was born on May 22, 1930 in Ogdensburg, to the late, Roy and Veronica Tiernan Cook. He graduated from Hermon School in 1949. Don married Lula Mae Coller on October 23, 1950 at St. Henry’s Church, Father Parisian officiating, she died on July 26, 2019. He worked on the St. Lawrence Seaway in the late 50′s and was a farmer on his family’s farm. He was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Church, and previously St. Henry’s Church, where he was on the parish council, he was a member of the Bell Hunting Club. He was a Hermon Town Assessor, in 1976.