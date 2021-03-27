Friday Sports: Spring gridiron action taking place at South Jeff

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Friday night marked the return of high school football in the north country as the South Jeff Spartans hosted Indian River.
In the 1st quarter, the Warriors took the early lead when Landon Putnam takes it in from 5 yards out, the 2 point conversion good. Score: 8-0 Warriors. The Warriors added to their lead on their next possession. It was Putnam again, this time breaking tackles and taking it 50 yards for the touchdown. The 2 point conversion non-good. Score: 14-0 Indian River.
Late in the 1st, it was Gabe Lynch from 1 yard out, 22-0 Warriors. Indian River beats South Jeff 55-30.
A boys’ high school soccer matchup took place at Watertown High School where the Cyclones hosted the South Jeff Spartans.
Midway through the first half, the Cyclones got on the board when Matt Cole’s header dents the back of the net, putting Watertown on top 1-0. Late in the first half, the Spartans tied it up when Nate Bliss got a piece of the direct kick and tickled twine, knotting the score at 1. The Cyclones go on to beat South Jeff 2-1.
In Boys’ N.A.C. Basketball, Hermon DeKalb hosted Morristown.
Ethan Graveline scores the games first points for the Rockets. Then it was Graveline again, this time burying the 3 from downtown.
At the other end, it was Jaydion Carrow with the catch and shoot, Jake Spencer takes it coast to coast off the steal.
Then Aaron Woodcock counters with the baseline jumper. Adam Lynch takes the inbounds and hits the bucket.
Carrow would score 46 as Hermon DeKalb beats Morristown 83-39.
Friday Sports Scores
HS Football
- Indian River 55, South Jefferson 30
Boys’ HS Basketball
- Morristown 39, Hermon DeKalb 83
- St. Regis Falls 38, Brushton Moira 62
- Gouverneur 44, Heuvelton 57
- Salmon River 33, Saranac Lake 53
Girls’ HS Basketball
- Edwards Knox 28, Hammond 65
- Hermon DeKalb 65, Morristown 18
- Gouverneur 44, Heuvelton 49
- Parishville Hopkinton 30, Norwood Norfolk 52
- Colton Pierrepont 34, Madrid Waddington 57
- Lisbon 36, O.F.A. 62
- Sackets Harbor 32, Harrisville 49
Women’s College Basketball
- St. Lawrence 63, SUNY Canton 47
Men’s College Lacrosse
- SUNY Potsdam 6, SUNY Oneonta 8
Women’s College Lacrosse
- St. Lawrence 14, Union 18
Boys’ HS Soccer
- South Jefferson 1, Watertown 2
- Indian River 5, Carthage 0
Girls’ HS Soccer
- Carthage 1, General Brown 2
