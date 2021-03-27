Meatballs for Morse, area fire depts. come together to support late firefighter’s family

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three north country fire departments are teaming up to host a benefit for Peyton Morse, the Watertown firefighter who passed away earlier this month at a training facility.
The Clayton Fire Department hosted a drive-thru spaghetti dinner Saturday, and LaFargeville and Alexandria Bay fire departments were right alongside them.
LaFargeville Fire Chief Wade Ingall says they’ve been preparing for the benefit for about three weeks, getting almost all of the supplies needed as donations from local businesses.
Ingall says about 40 volunteers came to help Saturday and everyone wants to help Morse’s loved ones during this difficult time.
Ingall says they’re planning to sell about 1,300 dinners.
At $10 per dinner, they say the benefit, from 4 - 7 PM Saturday, is looking like it will be a huge success.
