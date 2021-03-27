Millions in emergency federal funding awarded to north country health centers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced Friday nearly $397 million in emergency federal funding that is set to go toward community health centers across the state.
Of the 63 centers awarded money, the United Cerebral Palsy Association of the North Country in Canton will get $2,188,000 and the North Country Family Health Center in Watertown will get $2,703,000.
These funds are coming from the American Rescue Plan. They’ll go toward expanding COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and treatment for underserved populations.
