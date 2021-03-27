National Weather Service looks into Friday’s damaging winds in Lewis County

TOWN OF CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has been looking into the powerful winds that swept through Lewis County Friday.
Damage to homes and downed trees were reported in the town of Croghan as a severe thunderstorm with strong winds blew through the area late Friday morning.
The National Weather Service says they’re still trying to determine if it was a tornado or not.
They say they may do an official survey in the Castorland/ Naumburg area, where the worst damage took place.
The National Weather Service will know by Monday whether they plan to do the survey.
