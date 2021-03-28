Copenhagen garage catches fire

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A workshop garage in Copenhagen is destroyed by fire.
A garage on Pinckney Road belonging to Ron and Becky Sullivan caught fire around 12:45 Sunday afternoon.
Mr. Sullivan was inside getting ready to start a project when he heard a boom and saw a ball of fire at one end of the building.
He says he ran out to get a pail of water and tell his wife, Becky, to call for help. But by the time he got back with a second pail of water, the fire was already up to the rafters of the building.
Mrs. Sullivan said it was a heart-wrenching experience as the garage houses many tools and valuables, like a pickup truck and tractor, which were destroyed in the flames.
Responding to the scene were the Copenhagen, Rutland, West Carthage, Rodman, and Tylerville fire departments.
“The fire was contained to the building, we had a good hit on it. The fire was contained in about 20 minutes, we had good response times from our mutual aid departments,” said TJ Williams, Copenhagen Fire Chief.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined.
Nobody was injured, and the building, tractor and pickup are insured.
The Sullivan family wants to thank all of the community members who came out to help them.
