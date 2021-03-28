WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Black River lasting until Monday evening.
They say Sunday morning, the river was at 9.7 feet, and flood stage is 10 feet.
There were high waters at Watertown’s Waterworks Park, but the worst of the flooding will be in the low-lying areas of the Black River out in Lowville and Natural Bridge.
The National Weather Service expects minor flooding with heights cresting around midnight Sunday at just above ten feet.
The river is expected to fall below flood levels Monday afternoon.
