Jefferson County SPCA temporarily closes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson County SPCA is going to be closed to the public temporarily as two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The shelter had just reopened its doors to public viewings two week ago.
But now they say exposed staff and volunteers are quarantining at home. And they say there isn’t sufficient staff to continue adoptions at this time.
The SPCA won’t have a reopening date until they hear from Jefferson County Public Health.
They say no visitors were exposed.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.