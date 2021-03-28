Jo Ann Robert, 69, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jo Ann Robert, 69, a resident of Mayfield Drive and formerly of Newton Falls, peacefully passed away on March 26, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Port Orange, Florida while under the care of Hospice.
Jo was born on June 19, 1951 in Gouverneur, New York, the daughter of the late Bernard and Betty (Matthews) Tiernan. She attended Hermon-Dekalb High School graduating in 1969. Jo married Thomas Robert on August 14, 1970 in Colton, NY and later predeceased her in 2007.
Jo worked at Newton Falls Paper Mill for many years as a Secretary and later in the Stock Room until her retirement. She enjoyed crafting and gardening was her passion.
Jo is survived by her three children, Todd and wife Susan Robert of Russell, NY, Niki and husband Rob of Port Orange, FL, Chad Robert and companion Melinda Riquelme of Star Lake, NY; eleven grandchildren, Kelsi (Zeb), Devon (Zoe), Kendell (Heather), Seth, Jared, Jace, Gavinn, Abigayle (RJ), Noah, Alexis, and Brayden; five great grandchildren, Bennett, Raelynn, Preston, Maverick and Eleanor; a sister, Sharon and husband Luc St. Jean of Ashton, Ontario; a brother, James Tiernan of Ludowici, GA. She was predeceased by her father-in-law Berton Robert and mother-in-law Carol Robert.
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 3:00 – 6:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam. Funeral service will be held privately for the family. Burial will take place in Cranberry Lake Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Jo’s name may be made to the American Lung Association.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the care of Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.donaldsonseymour.com
