Jo Ann Robert, 69, of Potsdam

Jo is survived by her three children, Todd and wife Susan Robert of Russell, NY, Niki and husband Rob of Port Orange, FL, Chad Robert and companion Melinda Riquelme of Star Lake, NY; eleven grandchildren, Kelsi (Zeb), Devon (Zoe), Kendell (Heather), Seth, Jared, Jace, Gavinn, Abigayle (RJ), Noah, Alexis, and Brayden; five great grandchildren, Bennett, Raelynn, Preston, Maverick and Eleanor; a sister, Sharon and husband Luc St. Jean of Ashton, Ontario; a brother, James Tiernan of Ludowici, GA. She was predeceased by her father-in-law Berton Robert and mother-in-law Carol Robert.