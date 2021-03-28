2 north country non-profits team up to find pets homes and talk drug prevention

TOWN OF WATSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words.
Words that the Lewis County Humane Society and the Up! Coalition of Lewis County are hoping to spread amongst the community.
“Because the community does so much for us. Just being able to give back and help, the youth come and be apart of this, is great,” said shelter manager, Amber Zehr.
Zehr was contacted by the Up! Coalition, who asked if they could bring some youth to the shelter for an animal photo shoot.
But you’re probably thinking, how do you combine pictures of animals with drug prevention?
Well, the kids made signs with silly sayings like “when cats want to have fun, they choose feathers, not LSD!”
“It’s a creative endeavor. It was the kids’ idea completely, so we wanted to support their role in this,” said Cassie Forbus.
Forbus is the Up! Coalition coordinator. She says this was an opportunity for the group to get out and work on something together when so many other events have been canceled throughout the pandemic.
She says these pictures will be turned into mailers that are sent out across the county. They will have a funny picture on the front with some information about drug prevention on the back.
“And now that we got your attention with these really cute animals, lets talk about how we can help each other and how we can talk to our kids about drugs and alcohol. It’s just been the perfect combination of a non-profit helping a non-profit,” said Forbus.
Forbus says the group will look over all the pictures taken on Sunday and pick the best ones, with the final product hopefully being sent out by the end of April.
